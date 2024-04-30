Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Preserving indigenous games, traditional writing system: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. stresses the important role being played by the Philippine culture in shaping the nation. During Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Culture and the Arts on April 30, 2024, Revilla said the Philippine culture “ignites a patriotic spirit and a free soul that values our past, which in turn is the foundation of today and our future.” He said he is one in promoting the preservation of indigenous games and traditional writing system as a means of enriching the culture. “This is proof of our heritage even before we were subjected to the colonial invaders,” Revilla said. “Freedom, History and Culture - these are the foundations of our Filipino identity. And while we strive to preserve and promote them, we will continue to wave the flag in the green promise nation,” he added. (Office of Senator Revilla/Senate PRIB)