Photo Release

October 19, 2020 Amending UHC Law: Senate Committee on Health and Demography chairman Sen. Bong Go presides over the virtual hearing Monday, October 19, 2020 on proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1829 introduced by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III which seeks to amend Section 13 of the Universal Health Care Act designating the finance secretary as the ex-officio chairman of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) board instead of the secretary of the Department of Health. “I welcome the proposal making the secretary of finance the ex-officio chairman of PhilHealth given that one of PhilHealth’s mandate is to have a sustainable fund management,” Go said. The committee also discussed several proposed measures seeking to upgrade 10 government hospitals and to establish hospitals in Pangasinan, Bacolod and Davao Occidental. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)