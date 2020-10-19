Photo Release

October 19, 2020 On Job Generation: Sen. Joel Villanueva underscores the importance of tourism in job generation and the economy but notes the cash assistance under the Bayanihan 2 Act has yet to be released to its beneficiaries. “We all believe in the importance of tourism sector in job generation. If we talk about the employment recovery program of this nation, tourism is very important. Last year, seven million foreign tourists came to the country. Unfortunately, the tourism sector workers have yet to receive cash assistance from the Bayanihan 2. Perhaps we can do something as an institution to ensure that we will be there for our kababayans because the Bayanihan 2 will expire in December,” Villanueva said during the proposed P3.84-billion 2021 budget of the DOT and its attached agencies Monday, October 19, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)