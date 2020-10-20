Photo Release

October 20, 2020 On Electrification of Sitios: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) how much they would need for the electrification of their targeted 12, 672 sitios across the country and why NEA has zero budget for the electrification of local government units (LGUs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) resettlement sites for next year. Binay was informed during the hybrid hearing of the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy Tuesday, October 20, 2020, that NEA’s budget for the electrification program amounting to P1.6 billion would only cover 1,085 sitios. Officials informed Binay that NEA had already implemented the electrification for resettlement sites, particularly those for the Yolanda victims in Samar. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)