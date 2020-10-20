Photo Release

October 20, 2020 Electric Posts in the Middle of Roads: Senate Majority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee E, October 20, 2020, asks the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to submit a detailed action plan on the relocation of electric posts that stand in the middle of roads. Drilon was referring to electric posts that ended up in the middle of roads after the road widening works of the Department of Public Works and Highways. “Can you submit a more definite plan between now and the time your budget is presented in plenary? I can assure you I will ask the deferment of your budget unless you present something more definite and actionable program on this. We are not satisfied with the way things have been done and the attention given to this very difficult and serious problem which is easily solvable if appropriate attention is given,” Drilon asks NEA administrator Edgardo Masongsong. In his response, Masongsong said the NEA will provide the Senate with the required action plan and an update on its pole relocation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)