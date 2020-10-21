Photo Release

October 21, 2020 Hontiveros notes meager housing budget: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over a virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee H on the proposed P3.975 billion 2021 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Hontiveros noted DHSUD’s meager budget for next year as approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). “Even in the face of adversity and the very low budget given to the sector, I believe that your agencies can still make housing and urban development a key driver of growth and the economic renewal,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Office of Senator Hontiveros)