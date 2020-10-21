Photo Release

October 21, 2020 Bipartisan support to increase housing budget: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says there should be a bipartisan support to increase the budget of the housing sector during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee H on the proposed budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Drilon contrasted the P3.9 billion budget of DHSUD with the P9.5 billion combined intelligence and confidential funds of government under the 2021 budget. “In the congressional hearings, if I recall correctly, it was revealed that the department in fact, needs P30 billion per year to construct 6.57 million homes and finish the backlog in low cost housing. I am making these statements, Madame chair, preliminarily, to show the priorities that we are confronted with in this sector,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)