Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Deploy inspectors to Customs: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Agriculture officials to deploy inspectors in the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to help address misdeclaration in rice importation. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Thursday, October 22, 2020, BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero admitted that the BOC does not have experts who can classify the kinds of rice being imported into the country and also asked the Department of Agriculture to deploy inspectors that can help Customs' personnel in the ports. “Can the Bureau of Plant and Industry deploy as soon as possible their inspectors to BOC? They should have done this yesterday, because apparently, there’s a need,” Binay said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)