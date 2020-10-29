Photo Release

October 29, 2020 Updates on the Implementation of RA 4670: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture hybrid hearing Thursday, October 29, 2020, on the updates on the implementation of Republic Act No. 4670, or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, including its budgetary support. The panel also discussed updates on the opening of classes for school year 2020 – 2021, as well as the conversion of a school in Tabuk, Kalinga, and the establishment of a national junior high school in Baybay, Leyte. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)