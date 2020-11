Photo Release



Hontiveros relaunches 'Lakas-Resistensya Para Kina Lolo't Lola": Senator Risa Hontiveros has relaunched the relief operations, ‘Lakas-Resistensya para kina Lolo’t Lola’ by turning over 3000 immunopacks to the senior citizens of Pampanga and Bulacan.

“Sa panahon ng sakuna, bagyo man ito o pandemya, the elderly remain the most vulnerable sector because of their health and physical conditions,” Hontiveros said.