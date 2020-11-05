Photo Release



Bong Go appeals to national government to aid typhoon-hit LGUs given depleted calamity funds; asks public to remain vigilant amid ongoing threats of COVID-19: Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Wednesday, November 4, has appealed to national government agencies to assist local government units affected by Super Typhoon Rolly as most of their calamity funds are already depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview after leading the distribution of assistance to more than two thousand fire victims in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Go said that providing additional financial assistance to the typhoon-hit LGUs will be a big help for them in purchasing food products and other essential items for affected constituents.