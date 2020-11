Photo Release

November 8, 2020 Gatchalian checks on tourism reopening in the south; donates to victims of Jolo twin blasts: Senator Win Gatchalian turns over the cash assistance to the representative of the uniformed and civilian casualties and wounded personnel of the Jolo twin bombings, Jolo, Sulu 8 Nov. 2020. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN