November 9, 2020 Increasing teachers’ chalk allowance: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Monday, November 9, 2020, thanks colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. 1092 which seeks to institutionalize and increase the teaching supplies allowance of public school teachers from P3,500 to P10,000. Revilla, during the continuation of the hybrid plenary session, also made a strong representation to Committee on Finance chair Sen. Sonny Angara to already include in the 2021 proposed national budget the P1,500 increase in teaching supplies allowance so that by next school year, the allowance would be P5,000. “This measure recognizes the hardships, sacrifices and invaluable contributions of our teachers to our society... we are a step closer to realizing a better working environment for our teachers. However, fully cognizant of the tremendous demands of this profession, we still have a lot of things that need to be done to uplift and improve the welfare of our teachers. Indeed, many problems and challenges remain,” Revilla said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)