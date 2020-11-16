Photo Release

November 16, 2020 Reverting Devolution Services to LGUs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks economic managers during the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 16, 2020 if they agree to a proposal presented by Dr. Rosario Manasan of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies to revert some devolved services to the local government units so they would take on more spending responsibilities. She also asked the managers to recommend to the Department of Budget and Management what devolved services the DBM should continue to finance in 2020 and onwards. While an interagency committee composed of the National Economic and Development Authority and Departments of Budget and Management, Finance, Interior and Local Government are currently discussing the issues raised by Hontiveros, she was informed that they have to reach a conclusion as of yet. They pledged to submit their preliminary findings to Hontiveros. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)