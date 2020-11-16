Photo Release

November 16, 2020 Realign Funds in Anti-Insurgency Programs to Agencies: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 16, 2020, suggests that the P16.4 billion fund of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for the Barangay Development Program be realigned to government agencies to avoid duplication. Binay noted that there are barangays in the NTF-ELCAC list that are also included in the Department of Education’s Last Mile School Program and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Enhanced Greening Program. The senator made this recommendation after she was informed that part of the P16.4 billion barangay development fund are for the school buildings and the greening program of the barangays “cleared” by the security sector of insurgency. Binay agreed that the Department of Budget and Management should come out with a list of barangays that will receive the fund to prevent duplication and overlapping.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)