Photo Release

November 16, 2020 Win the Hearts of People in Conflict Areas: Sen. Bato dela Rosa during the hybrid plenary deliberation on the proposed 2021 national budget Monday, November16, 2020, expresses full support for the P16.4 billion fund of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for the Barangay Development Program. The retired police general who had seen first-hand the gravity of the problem of insurgency in the country said the fund is needed to win the hearts and minds of the people in conflict areas where government services are lacking. Dela Rosa said under the program, 822 barangays will be provided with infrastructure and socio-economic projects, as well as other forms of assistance. “What we are saying is very clear, to end local conflict with the communists, we need whole-of-nation approach. And this is not a military solution. This NTF-ELCAC funds for Barangay Development Program will not be used to buy bullets and guns to kill the New People’s Army. These are socio-economic programs and projects for the benefit of the people in the barangay,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)