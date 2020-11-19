Photo Release

November 19, 2020 Speed up Marawi rehabilitation: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri appeals to Sec. Eduardo Del Rosario of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to speed up the Marawi City rehabilitation and make it more beautiful than what it was before. Speaking during the hybrid plenary debates on the proposed budget of the DHSUD for 2021, Zubiri said the Marawi rehabilitation is important in defeating extremism in the region and that is why it should be done immediately. “We don’t want Marawi to be another hotbed of insurgent recruitment. So, it is imperative, to be able to defeat the problem of extremism in the region, we have to rebuild Marawi and make it even more beautiful than what it was,” Zubiri said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)