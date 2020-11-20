Photo Release

November 20, 2020 On DepEd's feeding program: Sen. Grace Poe asks how the Department of Education (DepEd) is continuing its feeding program since students do not physically go to school due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Poe was informed during the hybrid plenary deliberations on the proposed 2021 DepEd budget Thursday, November 19, 2020 that parents could pick up food packs at a designated day and time at the school or school personnel might opt to distribute the food packs to the beneficiaries in their homes. Poe also raised concern on the “inappropriate language” used in some modules of learning and suggested that the agency conduct a nationwide evaluation of teachers concerning their sensitivity to a person’s feelings and emotions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)