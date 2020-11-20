Photo Release

November 20, 2020 Are our transmission line safe?: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the hybrid deliberation on the proposed 2021 budget of the National Security Council Friday, November 20, 2020, expresses concern over the possibility of foreign control or attack of the country’s national transmission line, which could affect the country’s economy and the lives of every Filipino. “I take great interest in this matter because we only have one grid. It's operated by a private entity, and the people might not appreciate this fully but this grid runs from Luzon, Visayas to Mindanao. So, it's an important infrastructure that can that can have great effect to our economy and to our daily lives,” Gatchalian said. The senator said it is very important to ascertain its vulnerabilities as well as its security. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Finance Committee, said the national security cluster have already conducted a preliminary baseline assessment and this will be followed through in the next meeting. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)