Photo Release

November 21, 2020 On the distribution of difficult landholdings: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she finds it regrettable that the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) seems to be giving up on the distribution of complicated and difficult landholdings to potential agrarian reform beneficiaries during the hybrid plenary debates on the proposed budget of DAR Friday, November 20, 2020. Hontiveros made this observation after learning from Sen. Cynthia Villar, who sponsored the budget of the agency, that Land Acquisition and Distribution balance is only 150,000 hectares and that some 250,000 hectares, which are saddled with legal problems, are no longer included for distribution. Hontiveros asserted that legal problems could have been avoided now if only the land reform program was implemented in full swing from the start. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)