Photo Release

November 23, 2020 Coming together and making a difference: Sen. Sonny Angara thanks his colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 23, 2020, for coming together to support Senate Bill 1907, which seeks to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities in support of inclusive education that was sponsored by Sen. Win Gatchalian. “I just wanted to seize this moment and thank our colleagues for coming together. I think this is one of those issues where the chamber can really make a difference and can really come together,” Angara said. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)