Photo Release

November 23, 2020 On DSWD’s P83B unspent funds: Sen. Imee Marcos explains that a large part of the total P83.3 billion unspent funds of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is actually earmarked for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, said DSWD wants to clarify that the last tranche to be paid out to 4Ps beneficiaries is P46.3 billion; budget for supplemental feeding, P2.1 billion; budget for livelihood component, P2.6 billion, and budget for social pension for the aged, P3.9 billion. Marcos shared this clarification during the hybrid plenary session discussing Senate Resolution No. 574, urging the DSWD to spend P83 billion of unspent funds for calamity-stricken areas, Monday, November 23, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)