Photo Release

November 24, 2020 Hearing on red-tagging: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, presides over the hybrid hearing Tuesday, November 24, 2020 on red-tagging /red-baiting of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions, and organizations. “It is in the spirit of fairness and respect for each other that this hearing will be conducted. Remember, this is not a battlefield of guns and bullets, but a venue for the soundness of mind and reason,” Lacson said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)