Photo Release

November 24, 2020 It’s about time we look into PITC: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says he supports the position of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon in calling for an inquiry into the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC). Zubiri, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 24, 2020, said he and Sen. Cynthia Villar found out that the Sugar Regulatory Administration had placed funds in PITC for the purchase of tractors for sugar farmers in 2016. However, the procurement did not push through because there was a failed bidding and until now the PITC has not completed the transaction. “I will be very interested to attend the hearing and ask them (PITC) about the case of the sugar farmers. It’s about time we look into that very secretive agency. We do not know what is happening there, so we support the minority leader’s position on that,” he added. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)