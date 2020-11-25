Photo Release

November 25, 2020 Review Existing Geohazard Maps: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the hybrid inquiry of the Senate Committee on Public Works Wednesday, November 25, 2020, expresses the need to review the existing geohazard map in the country to find out if areas that were considered safe in the maps remain safe to date. She stressed the importance of knowing how comprehensive the geohazard maps are and if all local government units have these maps. Binay recalled that when her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, was chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, there were instances when housing projects that were built in safe areas were later included in the geohazard map. “I think it is very important to review existing geohazard maps in light of the changes with our environment due to climate change,” she added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)