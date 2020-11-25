Photo Release

November 25, 2020 Recto Amendments: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto continues to propose amendments to Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill for the second day Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee and sponsor of the bill, gladly accepted most of Recto’s amendments upon consultation with the Department of Finance. “There are roughly more than 1.6 million jobs created by these IPAs and PEZA combined. So the first job that I think we should be working on is to ensure that no jobs are lost, that's why we have proposed certain amendments,” Recto said, referring to Investment Promotion Agencies and Philippine Economic Zone Authority. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)