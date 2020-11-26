Photo Release

November 26, 2020 Senate Adjourns After Passing 2 Major Bills: (From left) Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, takes a group picture with Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, Majority Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Sen. Win Gatchalian and Sen. Joel Villanueva after the adjournment of the hybrid plenary session Thursday, November 26, 2020. The Senate approved House Bill No. 7727 or the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021 and Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill which were sponsored by Angara and Cayetano, respectively. (Alex Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)