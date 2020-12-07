Photo Release

December 7, 2020 From a foster parent’s standpoint: Sen. Pia Cayetano shares her views on the hardships of adopting a child having personally experienced the actual process when she had the opportunity to first foster care her adopted son. Cayetano, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 7, 2020, pointed out that the bottleneck in the adoption process is not just only with the judiciary, but with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) itself, noting that the main focus of the undermanned DSWD is to intervene during calamities, leaving behind 1.8 million abandoned, neglected and abused children. “What I really just wanted to make clear is that I support this move to move from the judiciary to a non-judiciary setting. But I would like our colleagues to really dive deep into this issue," Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)