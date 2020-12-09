Photo Release

December 9, 2020 On AMLA Conditions: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1945 otherwise known as Strengthening the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), to explain the additional amendments to the measure as compared to the one submitted to Malacanang for certification to the urgency of the approval of the proposed bill. According to Poe, the amendments included the offshore gaming providers, inclusion of real estate developers and brokers, inclusion of those in violation of tax laws that are fraudulent and above P50 million, among others. “These are the conditions to update our AMLA so we won’t be grey-listed,” Poe said during the hybrid plenary Wednesday, December 9, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)