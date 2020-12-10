Photo Release

December 10, 2020 On the Marikina Watershed: Concerned over the statement of Atty. Wilfredo Moncano, director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), that even if the entire Marikina Watershed is planted with 15-year-old mature trees it will still require nine times that area to absorb the volume of water poured during typhoon Ulysses, Sen. Nancy Binay asks how much volume of rainwater would the watershed hold if quarrying activities are stopped and if the watershed is fully planted. Binay also asked DENR to provide her a list of suspended quarrying operators and the history of quarrying suspensions during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)