Photo Release

December 15, 2020 Senate Approves Bills Extending 2020 GAA and Bayanihan 2 Funds: The Senate approves on third reading House Bill Nos. 6656 and 8063, which seek to extend the availability of the 2020 appropriations until December 31, 2021, and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, until June 30, 2021, respectively. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance sponsored the bills Tuesday, December 15, 2020. “The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives, we have had to change how we work, how we study, how we act with our co-workers, families, friends and loved ones. Government agencies were not spared and they too had to adjust…hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel, it is time to think about how we can restart, rebuild, and recover. Ultimately, that is the main goal in extending the availability of appropriations in the 2020 General Appropriations Act and in the Bayanihan 2 law. We are opening a wider window for the country to return to its original path of growth and development,” Angara said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)