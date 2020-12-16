Photo Release

December 16, 2020 “Amazing SP”: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri describes the work ethic of the Senate President Vicente Sotto III as “truly admirable”. “You were not absent, you have a perfect attendance and you are physically present here in the session hall and also in the Commission on Appointments. An amazing SP, one for the history books,” Zubiri said after Sotto delivered his Christmas message during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Apart from Zubiri, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon also expressed his gratitude for the leadership displayed by Sotto during a very difficult period in the country’s history. (AlbertCalvelo/Senate PRIB)