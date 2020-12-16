Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Defending SB 1945: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, faces her colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020, to defend Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1945 seeking to further amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001. Among the salient features of the proposed measure is the inclusion of real estate developers and brokers in the list of covered persons when they engage in a single cash transaction of in excess of P5 million or its equivalent in any other currency. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)