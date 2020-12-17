Photo Release

December 17, 2020 Addressing toll road problems: Sen. Joel Villanueva thanks Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, for initiating an inquiry into the issues surrounding the implementation of the radiofrequency identification (RFID)/cashless transactions on expressways. Villanueva said it is ironic that the RFID-based toll collection system made heavy traffic the new normal in the expressways and even added burden to motorists. “It is time that we, as representatives of the people, look into how our regulators and concessionaires are working to ease the problems in our toll roads. We are also willing to work with them to find practicable and simple solutions to make our highways true expressways,” Villanueva said during the virtual committee inquiry Thursday, December 17, 2020. The panel also discussed issues on the P107.54 billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Comprehensive Capacity Enhancement Project.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)