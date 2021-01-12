Photo Release

January 12, 2021 Red Cross pilots saliva testing for COVID-19: The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), led by its Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon, conducts a pilot saliva testing on January 12 at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City, wherein over 1,000 healthcare workers in the country are tested in partnership with 15 Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in Metro Manila. The initial testing is done in compliance with the DOH’s requirements to secure full approval of the new testing method. The PRC has been aiming for the authorization of saliva test as a faster, easier, and more affordable mode of determining the presence of COVID-19.