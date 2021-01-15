Photo Release

January 15, 2021 Let Experts Explain the Vaccine: Sen. Pia Cayetano in a Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Friday, January 15, 2021, on government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, stresses that the Inter-Agency Task Force should let the experts explain the vaccine to the public. Cayetano said there are experts from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC), and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) who should take the floor to lessen the confusion. “I think you should really utilize them in explaining so that people get used to hearing the experts, they get used to blocking out the noise. Because there is so much noise and no less than the World Health Organization says communication is so important,” Cayetano said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)