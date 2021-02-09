Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Dela Rosa co-sponsors SBN 1741: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa co-sponsors Tuesday, February 9, 2021 Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1741, declaring Davao Region and Davao City as the cacao and chocolate capital of the Philippines, respectively. Dela Rosa, in his co-sponsorship speech, said the proposed measure would set the tone to further recognize the cacao industry and recognize cacao farmers and growers with great respect and appreciation, worth more than what any international award could give. “This measure will serve as a signal to the government to further support and help the country’s cacao industry to prosper. Surely, Mr. President, the region that provides more than half of the country’s cacao needs, and the city that transforms cacao into delicious chocolate – both deserve proper recognition,” Dela Rosa said during the hybrid plenary session.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)