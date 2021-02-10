Photo Release

February 10, 2021 On Administrative Adoption: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, defends Senate Bill No. 1933, or An Act Establishing the Rules and Policies on the Domestic Administrative Adoption Proceeding Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The measure seeks to shorten the adoption process of abandoned children, which she says, usually take about three years. Hontiveros said pre-adoption proceedings usually take 11 months and one to three years for the court proceedings. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)