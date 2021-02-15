Photo Release

February 15, 2021 Starting the week right: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III pounds the gavel as the Senate approves on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1955 or the bill regulating the domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. During Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 15, 2021, senators discussed proposed measures on the modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection and amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act. The body also approved on second reading Senate Bill No. 2027 which seeks to grant presidential power to defer increases in Social Security Service (SSS) contributions. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)