Photo Release

February 18, 2021 Devising ways to allow seafarers to vote: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino renews his appeal to the Commission on Elections to find ways how seafarers could register and vote, considering that they are at sea most of the time. “It’s not just the question of how to register. But ultimately, the question is how and where to vote in so far as the seafarers are concerned. They are at sea. Based on their Seaman’s Book, they have a six-month contract. Even if they reached, let’s say the Port of Rotterdam, they have to travel to The Hague to go to the Embassy and vote... so it’s the manner of voting, not just the registration,” Tolentino said during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)