Photo Release

February 18, 2021 Revilla supports more readable plates for motorcycles: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. supports using more readable registration plates for motorcycles during an inquiry conducted by the Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance in the implementation of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act Thursday, February 18, 2021. As a motorcycle rider himself, Revilla sought clarification from Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, whether the front of the motorcycle would bear the same plate as that at the back of the vehicle. Gordon showed him a sample of the registration plate with a sticker on it for the front of the motorcycle, and Revilla said he was okay with that. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)