Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Senate approves SB 2027 on final reading: The Senate on Monday, February 22, 2021, approves on third and final reading Senate Bill (SB) 2027 granting the President limited power to defer increases in the Social Security System (SSS) contributions for six months in times of a declared national emergency or calamity. Sen. Richard Gordon, sponsor of the measure, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for supporting and passing SB 2027. “Just a brief word of thanks to all our colleagues who contribute to alleviate the suffering of our people even for a short while. I thank Minority Floor Leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Ralph Recto, Sen. Joel Villanueva and all the others and the Senate President for having this measure passed,” Gordon said during the hybrid plenary session. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)