February 22, 2021 On vaccine certification: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 22, 2021, raises a possible danger that the so-called “vaccine passport” could be used as another requirement for job application or entry to college, or similar situations. “Is there going to be a possibility that this might be a form of discrimination again? And contrary to our One-Stop Shop policies, the ease-of-doing business, we will not accept new employees for the hotel, for example, if you are not in possession of a vaccine passport. Can that happen?” Tolentino asked. Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, clarified that the vaccine card is purely an information instrument to facilitate the daily transactions. He said the provision in the bill suggesting incentives and benefits for those who would have the card has already been removed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)