February 22, 2021 Frontliners treating COVID patients need vaccine with higher efficacy rate: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the continuation of the interpellation on the proposed measure expediting the country’s vaccine procurement, clarifies on Monday, February 22, 2021, the statement made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about Sinovac not being recommended for health workers treating COVID-19 patients. Zubiri believed that Sinovac, having an efficacy rate that is lower than other vaccines, is not advisable for health workers who are always exposed to COVID patients because their viral load could be higher. “Therefore, if the viral load is higher, they are more exposed to COVID-19 disease and because of that, they need a higher efficacy rate of a vaccine to keep them protected,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)