Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Focus on treatment and cure: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, stresses the need for government to focus on treatment and cure of COVID-19 while in the process of procuring the vaccines. Sotto said the Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines, a group of doctors with 5,000 members, is promoting protocols for treating early and late stages of COVID-19 as COVID-19 prophylaxis. “Let us proceed with the procurement of the vaccines but then let us concentrate on the treatment and cure, if possible. I have to infuse this right now, Mr. President, because this might be neglected. If you want to open the economy, concentrate on treatment and cure while government is procuring the vaccines,” Sotto said. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)