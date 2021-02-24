Photo Release

February 24, 2021 On the liability of PMVIC operators: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Sen. Grace Poe if the Committee on Public Services, in its inquiry into the implementation of the motor vehicle inspection system, was able to find any liability on the part of the operators of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs). Pimentel, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 24, 2021, said PMVIC operators may have acted in good faith in participating in an announced government program and that the Blue Ribbon Committee, if Sen. Richard Gordon decides to investigate the matter, should look into this further. Poe said “the individuals themselves have no liability yet but the Department of Transportation, specifically the Land Transportation Office that authorized this, may have liability already.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)