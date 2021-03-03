Photo Release

March 3, 2021 Closer is better: Sen. Richard Gordon bats for free market and decentralized initiatives to attract investments. He also urged local executives to work hard in getting businesses like what he did in Subic and Mariveles. Gordon, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs on various bills establishing economic zones and freeports in Ilocos Norte, Sarangani, and Surigao del Sur, March 3, 2021, said the closer the investment hub the more it will attract public and private initiatives. He pointed out that Taiwan, China and Japan are nearer to Ilocos Norte, but Vietnam is getting the most foreign investment because the government is not that aggressive in attracting foreign investments. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)