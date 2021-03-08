Photo Release

March 8, 2021 Cayetano on the importance of wildlife protection: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, March 8, 2021, emphasizes the importance of protecting the country’s wildlife and its habitat in ensuring the health of the people. Citing an article published by CNBC, Cayetano said, habitat destruction like deforestation and agricultural development on wildlands were forcing disease-carrying wild animals closer to humans allowing new strains of infectious disease to thrive. “There’s a link between the destruction of wildlife habitat and the pandemic that we are experiencing today. I think now more than ever, we should really look into the laws that we passed and its implementation,” said Cayetano, referring to Republic Act 9147 or Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act and other related laws. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)