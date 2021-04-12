Photo Release

April 12, 2021 On covid-19 virus found in frozen meat: Sen. Grace Poe pushes for the development of the country’s capability to test imported meat products for possible COVID-19 contamination following reports that the COVID-19 virus could live in frozen meats of chicken and pork. During the Committee of the Whole hearing Monday, April 12, 2021, Bureau of Animal Industry Executive Director Reildrin Morales confirmed the findings in China showing that cartons of frozen meat from Brazil to be positive for the virus. Morales also said this was the reason the agency banned the importation of chicken from Brazil last year. Poe said testing for African swine fever is important because it affects the local hog raisers; it is also important to test for possible COVID contamination. “Here we are doing all precautions like wearing of masks and face shields, but we do not have the capability to test frozen meats entering the country for possible COVID contamination… But now that we are aware of it, I hope that there’s some sense of urgency. This is something that you cannot just say ‘we will do some other time.’ It could be more dangerous if COVID-19 enters through our food,” Poe said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)