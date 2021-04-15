Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Drilon files reso urging President to withdraw EO 128: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon files a resolution expressing the sense of the Committee of the Whole Thursday, April 15, 2021, urging the President to withdraw Executive Order No. 128, which provides for a temporary tariff reduction on the importation of pork products and to recall the recommendation to increase the Minimum Access Volume of pork. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the senators. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)